Two children hospitalized with AES symptoms in Muzaffarpur, infection making rural children more ill

In the midst of increasing heat in Bihar, the cases of Chamki Fever (AES) are increasing continuously. It is being told that symptoms of AES infection were seen in two more children. Both the children are residents of Baruraj and Bochha of Muzaffarpur. If AES is confirmed in these children, then the case of infection in the state will go above 50. Civil surgeon Dr. UC Sharma told that the treatment of the victim children is going on very well. If the children reach the hospital on time, we save their lives. So far this year, around 50 children have been found infected with AES.

More children under the age of five are suffering from AES

In North Bihar, most of the children who have suffered from AES so far are below five years of age. Children admitted in SKMCH’s Piku suffering from Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Sitamarhi, Bettiah and Shivhar were also below five years of age. According to the report released by the Health Department, 30 children of the district have been affected, out of which 21 children are below five years of age. These are all those children, who did not even go out to play in the sun. Even after this, AES has been confirmed in these children. Pediatrician Dr. Gopal Shankar Sahni says that when the research was done, it was found that 4 to 5 percent of the mitochondria of normal children are getting damaged, but the mitochondria of physically weak children of poor families are getting damaged up to 40 percent. .

Chamki fever spread in 12 districts of Bihar

Among the 12 districts of Bihar, children from Muzaffarpur district have the maximum number of AES (Chamki Bukhar) victims admitted to Piku. In this, children of rural environment are suffering more from AES. Pediatrician Dr. Gopal Shankar Sahni says that due to the continuous rising heat and then due to the humid heat, the cases related to Chamki fever are increasing rapidly. In such a situation, parents need to take special care of the children.

