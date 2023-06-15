Two children injured in bomb blast in Bhagalpur, explosion occurred when children touched while playing

Bhagalpur. Two children have been reported injured in the bomb blast in Bhagalpur. The bomb is kept in the garden. While playing, the child touched the bomb placed in the garden and it exploded. It is said that the bomb blast took place on Thursday afternoon. Two children have been injured in the blast. Both have been admitted to the hospital. The incident is of Manoharpur area of ​​Nathnagar area. The incident was informed to the police of Nathnagar police station. The police reached the information and started the investigation.

bomb planted next to bushes

According to local media, a bomb was hidden next to the bushes near a platform in Manoharpur village located in Madhusudanpur police station area. While playing, the children tried to lift the bomb, during which the bomb exploded. Two children were seriously injured due to this. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and sent both the injured children to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur. At the same time, the investigation of the whole matter has started.

Police engaged in investigation

It is being told that a bomb blast took place in the bushes behind the house of Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Manoharpur village. While playing on Thursday, the children saw the ball-shaped bomb. As soon as the bomb was touched, there was a loud explosion. Two children were injured in the explosion. The sound of the explosion was heard for about half a kilometer. People around gathered on the spot. The children were admitted to the local hospital for treatment.