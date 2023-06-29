Two children of the same family died after eating noodles in Sonipat, the condition of the third child is fine

Chandigarh, June 29 (Hindustan Times). The health of three children of the same family deteriorated after eating noodles in Sonepat. Those who were admitted to the hospital, where two children died. While the condition of the third child of the same family is fine at present. Police and health department teams have started investigating the incident.

Bhupendra lives with his family in Mayapuri Colony (West Ramnagar) near Kalupur village of Sonipat. According to Bhupendra, the health of his three children had deteriorated in the night. All of them were brought to the civil hospital at night. Seeing the serious condition, the doctors referred him to PGI. The relatives took them to a private hospital, where Hema (7) and Tarun (5) died. The biggest admission (8) has also been admitted to the hospital. At present his condition is fine.

Relatives say that parathas were made at home at night. After this, the children also ate noodles before sleeping. Only after this his health deteriorated. Bought the noodles from a neighborhood shop.

After the information, the police also swung into action. The bodies of the children have been kept in the hospital for postmortem. City police station SHO Devendra Sharma says that the real cause of death will be known only from the postmortem report.