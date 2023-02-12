Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.4 and 3.3 hit Georgia

In the west of Georgia on Sunday, February 12, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.4 and 3.3 were recorded. About it informs Seismic Monitoring Center at Elijah University.

According to the information provided, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred at 12:07 local time (11:07 Moscow time). 14 minutes after that, at 12:21 (11:21 Moscow time), aftershocks of magnitude 3.3 were recorded. In both cases, the epicenter of the earthquakes was the village of Gomi, located near the resort of Bakhmaro.

No damage or casualties have been reported to date.

On the eve of February 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in the Georgian region of Guria. The shock was recorded at 18:33 Moscow time, 3 km southwest of Bakhmaro.

Earlier, on February 6, residents of Batumi in Georgia felt an earthquake. Videos circulating on social networks show how chandeliers sway in apartments, furniture shakes and walls tremble with a characteristic sound.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, as a result of the elements in Turkey, 24,617 people died, more than 80 thousand were injured.

According to the authorities, the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. More than 60 countries of the world, including Russia, have declared their readiness to provide support and assistance to Ankara.

After the earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay, a giant fault formed 30 m deep and about 200 m wide.

Turkey has declared national mourning until February 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

