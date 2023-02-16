Two employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs fired for unreasonable denial of asylum to a Latvian writer

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev dismissed two heads of the migration departments of Moscow for an unreasonable refusal to provide temporary asylum in Russia to the Latvian writer, blogger and publicist Sergei Vasiliev. This was announced on February 16 by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

By decision of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Deputy Head of the Department for Migration of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Moscow, Police Colonel Igor Dudnik and Head of the Department for Refugees, Temporary Asylum and Forced Migrants of the Department for Migration of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, Police Colonel Tatyana Dmitrieva, were suspended from work.

As Volk told reporters, the leaders were fired due to a “formal approach to considering citizens’ applications.”

The police found that the Russian-speaking Latvian writer Sergei Vasilyev was forced to leave the territory of Latvia, as a number of states began criminal prosecution of him due to his active volunteer work in support of the residents of Donbass. In this regard, he arrived in Russia and applied to the Department of Internal Affairs of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow with a request to grant him temporary asylum.

“The audit showed that Vasilyev’s statement was considered superficially by authorized persons, without taking into account all the circumstances, including the presence of a threat to his life and health in the territory of the state of permanent residence,” Volk said.

The representative of the department also noted that the unreasonable decision made in the migration unit to refuse to grant the writer temporary asylum has now been annulled.

Earlier, on January 16, it was reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs was ready to consider the issue of resolving the legal status of French journalist Adrian Boke, who had applied for asylum in Russia, if he submitted an appropriate application, taking into account information about the persecution of the journalist for his active pro-Russian position. Adrian Boke, who visited the Donbass as a volunteer and military expert on NATO weapons, asked the Russian authorities to grant him political asylum in mid-December 2022.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

