Two explosions sounded in the city of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine. This was announced on February 18 in his Telegram channel by the head of the local regional military administration, Sergei Gamaly.

According to him, the explosions followed one after another with a frequency of one minute. Citizens were urged to stay in shelters.

In turn, the Ukrainian media also reported on explosions in the Kyiv region and a series of explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

“Dnepropetrovsk region, local publics report explosions,” the Zerkalo Nedeli edition’s Telegram channel says.

In addition, due to the threat of a missile attack on Saturday morning, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK indicated. In most regions of Ukraine there is currently an air raid alert.

It is also known that on the night of Saturday, February 18, explosions took place near Kramatorsk. In addition, it was clarified that in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Kyiv, as well as in the Kharkiv region, an air alert was declared.

On the evening of February 17, it was also reported that an air alert was announced in five regions of Ukraine: Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava and Kharkov regions.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.