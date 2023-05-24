Two interstate criminals arrested with pistol in Chakradharpur, police sent to jail

Police arrested two in Chakradharpur of West Singhbhum. interstate criminals Arrested with pistol. After the arrest, both the criminals were sent to jail. Criminal cases are already registered against the accused in West Bengal and Chakradharpur. The police gave this information on Wednesday.

SP of West Singhbhum had received secret information

Regarding the incident, Podahat ASP Kapil Chaudhary said that on Tuesday West Singhbhum The SP of the district had received a secret information that some criminals were roaming on a black Pulsar motorcycle in Ramchandrapur and Padampur of Chakradharpur carrying weapons. After getting the information, a team was formed under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Kumar, in-charge of Chakradharpur police station.

The team was formed on the instructions of SP

Police sub-inspector Vishwanath Kisku, constable Eric Dungdung, Sudhir Pradhan, Sulagunja were included in the team formed for the arrest of interstate criminals. After getting the information, the police laid siege near the cemetery in Chakradharpur and started a campaign to check the motorcycle. Only then two suspicious youths were seen riding a Pulsar motorcycle. The police caught them.

Both the youths of West Bengal were caught

The arrested youths were residents of Bhagwanpur Bhim Chowk in Medinipur district of West Bengal. They were identified as Sheikh Noor Alam (33), son of Sheikh Talib, and Sheikh Saraf (21), son of Sheikh Alimuddin. Sheikh Saraf is a resident of Thana Khejri Dakshin Lakhi village in Medinipur district of West Bengal. When the police investigated the zones, a loaded desi katta was recovered from them.

Desi katta was found from the youth, there were 3 cartridges in the katta

Police say that the katta recovered from them has three cartridges in it. Apart from PAN card, Aadhaar card, the police have also recovered Rs 8,000 in cash from him. Police said that one case has been registered against the criminals in Chakradharpur police station and 7 cases in different police stations of West Bengal. Many serious criminal cases including murder are registered against them.