Two killed, one in critical condition in a fierce collision between truck and bike in Ranchi

Rajdhani Ranchi A painful road accident took place in Kochbong Ring Road of Kharsidag OP area, where there was a direct collision between a truck and a bike. In the incident, 2 people riding the bike died on the spot. A young man is seriously injured there. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot, seized the truck and bike

As soon as the information about the incident was received here, the police reached the spot, after which the police seized the truck and the bike. According to the information, this incident took place on the Ring Road near Namkum police station area. Local people say that the youth riding the bike was not wearing a helmet, as well as the speed of the bike was very high, due to which the incident took place.

Identification of both the dead

The police have identified both the deceased on the basis of the bike. While one deceased is said to be a resident of Hundru, the other is said to be a resident of Mahua Toli of Namkum police station area. The relatives of both the deceased have been informed about the incident and the bodies of both have been sent to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi for postmortem. The treatment of the injured in this road accident is also going on in RIMS, where his condition is said to be critical. At present, the police is taking further investigation and action.

