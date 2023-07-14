Two minor friends fell in love with each other in Bihar, got married in the temple and reached the police station, then something like this happened...

A case of love affair of two minors has come to light from Rohtas district which has shocked everyone. In fact, the two girls who studied together first became close friends, then the love blossomed between them to such an extent that they married each other. After swearing to live and die together, she has now rebelled against her parents to stay together. Both the minor friends are residents of Aliganj Tola of Balihar Panchayat of Suryapura police station area.

Both got married in the temple

Last day, both the friends went against the wishes of their family members and got married at Siddha Shaktipeeth Bhaluni Bhavani Dham. The family members and the villagers came to know about this when both the friends told about their marriage after reaching Suryapura police station on Thursday. Since both the girls were minors, Police station chief Priya Kumari first informed about this to their families. Then after persuading both the friends, they sent them home with their parents. Even after this, both the friends are adamant on staying together.

One is a graduate and the other is a matriculation student.

Significantly, one girl is a student of BA Part 2, a resident of Aliganj Tola and the other has passed the matriculation examination this year. Both have great affection for each other since childhood. When they got attracted towards each other and got tied in love, the family members as well as the villagers did not get a clue about it.

A girl got married in June

Local people told that the marriage of one of the two friends was organized by her family members with great fanfare on June 1. But, after two weeks of marriage, she ran away from there and came to her home. The houses of both the girls are exactly opposite to each other. There is also a good attachment between the families of both. That’s why both the friends used to play with each other – jump, read – write, eat – drink, sleep – wake up together.

The police station chief tried to convince both

When both the friends reached the police station, the police station chief explained to both the girls that both are still minors and the marriage of two girls is not legally recognized. That’s why both of you go to your respective homes. But both the girls argued that if we go home, our family members will beat us and will not let us go out of the house. We don’t want to go home. At the same time, the relatives of both took them home after writing on a paper to keep the other safe. While leaving, both the girls said that when both of us become adults, we will stay with each other.

Homosexuality was decriminalized in 2018

Homosexuality was declared a crime under section 377 of the IPC in 1860-62 during the British rule in India. Since the year 2000, several petitions were heard in the High Court and the Supreme Court regarding this section. After this, in the year 2018, Chief Justice Deepak Mishra, while giving a verdict in favor of homosexuals on Section 377, said that homosexuality is not a crime. Homosexuals also have the same basic rights as any normal citizen of the country. Everyone has the right to live with dignity in this country.

Rising demand to give legal basis to gay marriage

Since the removal of homosexuality from the category of crime, demands are being raised to give legal basis to gay marriage in India. Many petitions have also been filed in this matter in many courts of the country. Hearing in this matter is also going on in the Supreme Court of the country. Same-sex marriage is legal in 34 countries of the world.

