Two miscreants ran away after looting Rs 3.80 lakh from a grocery businessman by firing in the air

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: in West Bengal After firing Rs 3.80 lakh from a grocery businessman in the air, two businessmen fled on a bike. The incident is of Baghajatin Station Road area. After this incident, the victim grocery businessman Gopal Kundu lodged a complaint in Patuli police station. After this, the police of Patuli police station reached there and started investigating the matter. After this incident, the people of the area are quite terrorized. The police have started searching for the miscreants with the help of pictures captured in the CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene.

Two youths wearing helmets came and pointed guns at their heads

Gopal Kundu, the owner of the victim’s grocery shop, told the police that he was returning home after closing his shop at night as usual along with his brother Kamal Kundu and three employees of the shop. At that time he had two bags in his hands. A total of Rs 3.80 lakh was present in it. Suddenly two youths riding a bike stopped near them. Gopal told the police that one of them took out a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at his head. Both the miscreants were wearing helmets on their heads. Both the miscreants snatched the bag full of money from his hands and ran away after firing one round in the air.

Police engaged in identifying the miscreants with the help of CCTV cameras

Kolkata Police’s Joint Commissioner (Crime) Shankh Shubhra Chakraborty said that efforts are being made to identify the miscreants with the help of pictures captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area. Three employees of the shop present at the scene of the incident are also being questioned. Soon the miscreants will be arrested.

