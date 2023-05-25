Two more cubs of ‘Jwala’ died in Kuno National Park, now only one of the four is alive

Bhopal : Two more cubs of ‘Jwala’ cheetah, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, died on Thursday. Earlier, one of her four cubs had died on Wednesday itself. Now only one of Jwala’s four cubs is left alive. After the death of Jwala’s first cub on Wednesday, the remaining three cubs were kept under the supervision of a team of wildlife doctors.

The cub died only after being admitted to the hospital

Madhya Pradesh Forest Department’s Chief Forest Conservator JS Chauhan told news agency ANI that when the monitoring team went to see the cubs today, the cubs looked very weak. So the team members called veterinary doctors and the cubs were admitted to the hospital, but the cubs died after 5-10 minutes. He said that prima facie the main reason behind the death of the cubs is their weakness, but the real reasons can be known only after the post mortem report comes.

The condition of a cub left alive is also serious.

Along with this, it has also been told by the wildlife officer that the condition of the only surviving cub of cheetah ‘Jwala’ in Kuno National Park also remains critical. He said that the condition of the cub, which is critical, has been kept in Palpur’s veterinary hospital. Along with his treatment here, continuous monitoring is also being done.

Consult doctors in Namibia and South Africa

He told that for the treatment of the only surviving cub of Jwala, consultation is being taken from the associate cheetah experts and doctors from Namibia and South Africa. However, he also says that the health of the female cheetah ‘Jwala’ is still fine and she has also been kept under constant observation. The female cheetah has become a mother for the first time.

Madhya Pradesh: Cub of Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ dies in Kuno National Park

8-10 days ago the four cubs started roaming with mother Jwala

According to wildlife officials of the Kuno National Park, all the cubs of the female cheetah Jwala were underweight and were found to be highly dehydrated. The age of these cubs is about eight weeks. This cub of Jwala started roaming with the mother about eight-10 days ago. According to cheetah experts, in general the chances of cheetah cubs losing their lives in South Africa are very low.