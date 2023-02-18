Two Muscovites tried to kill a taxi driver

Two men tried to stab a taxi driver in Moscow during a trip. This was announced on February 18 by a source of Izvestia.

The incident took place late on the evening of February 17. The driver picked up the men in the city center and drove them towards the region.

At some point, the taxi driver heard a conversation between men who discussed that they wanted to kill him. As a result, one of the passengers took out a knife and put it to the head of the driver. The taxi driver managed to stop the car and escape.

Passengers were detained on the spot, they were in a state of intoxication.

In October last year, an intoxicated taxi passenger attacked the driver with a knife, refusing to pay for the trip. After refusing to pay for taxi services, the driver dropped the man off on Podvoisky Street in Moscow, to which he burst into swearing and began to kick the wheels of the car. The driver left the cabin to calm the passenger, but he pulled out a knife and slashed his opponent on the back of the head. The taxi driver went to a medical facility, where his wounds were treated.