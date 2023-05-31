Two parties did not receive notice, now the case of Krishna’s idol being buried in Jama Masjid will be heard on 11th

Agra. The civil court of Agra will now hear on July 11 the matter of deity Lord Krishna buried in the steps of Jama Masjid and removal of the buried idols.Notices to Sunni Central Bank Board Lucknow and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan not served Due to this, the court has given the next date of hearing. The court is hearing a petition filed by storyteller Devkinandan Maharaj, in which it has been claimed that the idol of Shri Krishna is buried under the steps of Jama Masjid in Agra. In this case, the court issued a notice in the last hearing and ordered all the parties to file their replies on May 31.

Aurangzeb broke the temple in Mathura in 1670

Narrator Devkinandan Thakur has claimed that there are idols of Lord Krishna under the stairs built in Agra’s Jama Masjid. In 1670, Aurangzeb destroyed the ancient Thakur Keshav Dev temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and built a mosque in its place. The idols of the Keshav Dev temple were buried under the steps of the Jama Masjid in Agra. Humiliating Sanatan Dharma and Hindus Muslim people climb these stairs to go to the mosque, and the holy idols of our adorable God are being trampled under feet even today.

Notice sent to half a dozen parties

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Protected Service Trust has been formed by the storyteller Devkinandan Thakur etc. to advocate in the court regarding the claim. On May 11, a suit was filed in the civil court on behalf of the trust. The court had sent notices in this matter to the Jama Masjid Arrangement Committee, Chhoti Masjid, Deewane Khas, Jahanara Masjid Agra Fort, UP Central Waqt Board Lucknow and Shri Krishna Seva Sansthan. All had to present their side on 31 May.

Amin – Archaeological department has to give survey report by 11

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Protected Service Trust’s advocate Brijendra Rawat said that the notices were not served to Sunni Central Bank Board Lucknow and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan. Because of which now notices will be sent to these people again. At the same time, the court has ordered Amin and the Archaeological Department to submit the survey report by July 11.