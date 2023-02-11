Two people died and one injured in an accident in Dagestan

Two people, including a 16-year-old teenager, died, a 14-year-old child was injured in an accident involving a Renault Magnum truck in the Babayurtovsky district of Dagestan. This was announced on Saturday, February 11, by the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As specified, the incident occurred at approximately 18:00 Moscow time on the 410th kilometer of the Astrakhan-Makhachkala highway.

“A 40-year-old resident of the Tarumovsky district, driving a Lada Priora, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault Magnum car driven by a 57-year-old [жителя] Karabudakhkent district, ”the text of the message published in the department’s Telegram channel says.

The incident is under investigation.

Earlier, on February 4, in an accident involving a truck in Dagestan, two people died and another was injured. The accident occurred at about 09:10 at the 736th kilometer of the FAD “Kavkaz” in the Khasavyurt district.

