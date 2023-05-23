Two people died due to falling in Begusarai, accident happened during heavy rain

Begusarai. In Begusarai, a big accident has happened due to the falling of the tank. Here, two people died due to hailstorm during the rain, while two people got badly burnt. The incident is of Nagar Parishad Bihat Chakbal ward number 20 of Chakia OP. After the accident, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased. Both the scorched people have been admitted to the hospital. The police have taken both the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem.

all four were doing house work

According to the information, Uma Mahto, 50-year-old son of Mughal Mahto, resident of Ward No. 19, and Arun Ram, son of Kailash Ram, resident of Gadhara Ward 17, died on Tuesday after falling. Both were engaged in the construction work of Shambhu Sah’s house in Behat ward number 20 Chakbal of Municipal Council. Meanwhile, it started raining heavily and it started raining. Both of them died due to being hit by the thunder, while Shambhu Sah and another laborer present there got badly burnt. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

the condition of the injured is critical

According to hospital sources, doctors have described Shambhu Sah’s condition as critical, while the condition of the other injured is said to be stable. On the other hand, after getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot, took both the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. After the incident, the relatives of the deceased are in bad condition by crying. Police say that despite the warnings of the Meteorological Department, people are not becoming aware of Thanka. In such a situation, such sad incidents are happening.