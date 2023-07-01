Two people died due to lightning in Ambedkarnagar, CM Yogi expressed deep sorrow

Lucknow. In Ambedkarnagar, 2 people have died due to lightning. Both the deceased were residents of the same village. Two other people got scorched in the accident. Whose treatment is going on. This incident is being reported from Sammanpur Chitauniya of Bhiti tehsil. And in Prayagraj, a tree caught fire due to lightning. The fire in the tree was not extinguished even in the rain. Suddenly a fire in a green tree in the midst of rain has become a topic of discussion. This case is of Holagarh of Soraon tehsil.

CM Yogi expressed deep sorrow

CM Yogi has expressed deep condolence over the loss of lives due to lightning strike in Ambedkar Nagar. Expressing his condolences to the family, CM Yogi has given instructions to immediately distribute the relief amount of 4-4 lakhs to the relatives of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured. Along with this, have wished for peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

