Two people died in an accident with a passenger bus in Udmurtia

Published on

A fatal accident occurred in the Yakshur-Bodyinsky district of Udmurtia. A car and a passenger bus collided. According to preliminary data, two people were killed.

According to IA “Susanin”, The accident involving a bus carrying 27 people occurred on the morning of February 14 at the turn towards the village of Lynga. The bus traveled along the route Glazov – Izhevsk.

The female driver of the Volkswagen Golf lost control of the car and drove into the oncoming lane while overtaking. There, the passenger car collided with a Neoplan bus.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the Volkswagen and her passenger died at the scene of the accident. The bus driver was injured. Bus passengers were not injured, they were sent from the scene of the accident by another bus, clarifies udm-info.ru.

Earlier, on February 13, it was reported about a major accident in Armavir, which killed three people. On the Kavkaz highway, a Kia car skidded into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a KamAZ truck. The driver and two passengers of the Kia died at the scene.

