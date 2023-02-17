Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the United States

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. This was announced on Thursday, September 16, by representatives of the local police.

According to available information, one of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get to the hospital on his own. It is also noted that one of the witnesses became ill after the incident, she was provided with medical assistance.

According to the preliminary version, the shooting could have started as a result of a conflict between visitors to the center. Law enforcement officers have already detained a potential participant in the incident. It is currently unknown if he knew any of the victims.

Earlier in the day, it became known that in the US city of El Paso (Texas) there was a shooting at the food court of a shopping center. One person died and three more were injured.

Police officers warned that the crime scene could be dangerous for citizens and advised against visiting the area.

Before that, on February 13, it became known that the man who fired on the territory of the University of the US State of Michigan was found dead. The local police said that the offender self-inflicted injury, from which he died.

