Two people were shot in rapid firing in Supaul, fear of firing in land dispute

Supaul. In Supaul, two people were shot in rapid firing. The possibility of firing is being expressed in the ground dispute. The incident is of Nadi Khunt ward number 9 of Jadia police station area. The injured have been identified as 44-year-old Umesh Kumar Sah and 39-year-old Bharat Sah, residents of Nadi Khunt ward number 9. After committing the crime, the criminals fled from the spot. In a hurry, both the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

rapid firing

It is being told that on Sunday the criminals opened fire indiscriminately and created a sensation in the area. Two people have been injured due to bullet injuries in this incident of firing. The residents of the village, Dallosah and his sons have shot Umesh and Bharat. It is feared that the incident of firing has been carried out due to a mutual dispute. Umesh Sah has got four bullets while Bharat Sah has got one bullet.

Refer to another hospital

After being informed about the incident by the villagers, the police reached the spot and admitted both the injured to Triveniganj Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment, from where the doctors referred them to another hospital for better treatment. According to the police, the incident took place over a land dispute. Earlier also, action under section 144 has been taken in this case. People from the accused side have gone to jail many times before. At present, raids are going on to arrest the accused.