Two planes collided on the runway of the airport in Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Hindustan Times). Two planes collided with each other on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in Japan. There is no news of any casualty in this incident.

According to media reports, a Thai Airways International flight bound for Bangkok (Thailand) collided with an EVA Airways flight bound for Taipei (Taiwan) at Haneda airport, after which the authorities closed the runway. However, there is no comment from both the airlines, the airport administration and the Transport Minister of Japan on the incident at present. The reason behind the incident is also not clear at the moment. However, information has been received that there is a report of damage to the wing of an aircraft in the collision. Several flights were delayed due to the incident. An EVA Airways passenger said part of the Thai Airways plane’s wing had broken off. The Thai Airways flight had 260 passengers and crew, while the EVA Airways flight had 200 passengers.