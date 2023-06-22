Two real sisters received ‘National Florence Nightingale Award’, President Draupadi Murmu honored

President Draupadi Murmu today presented the Awards to Nursing Professionals for the years 2022 and 2023 at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Florence Nightingale Award distributed. During this, President Murmu awarded the National Florence Nightingale Award for the year 2022 to Additional Director General (ADG) of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Major General Smita Deorani and Brigadier MNS, Headquarters, Southern Command Brigadier Amita Deorani. Let me tell you that both Major General Smita Devrani and Brigadier Amita Devrani are real sisters.

New Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces conferred the National Florence Nightingale award on Additional Director General (ADG) of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Major General Smita Devrani & Brigadier MNS, Headquarters, Southern Command… pic.twitter.com/l5fGz9fIfV

That’s why you get the National Florence Nightingale Award

Let us tell you, the National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in the year 1973 in recognition of the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to the society.

30 nursing professionals honored for the year 2022 and 2023

For the year 2022, the awards have been given to 15 nursing professionals from Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. At the same time, for the year 2023, 15 nursing professionals from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram and Puducherry were awarded.

