Two ships ran aground in the Volga-Caspian Canal – News

February 26, 2023, 08:24 – BLiTZ – News According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two ships ran aground at 170 km of the Volga-Caspian sea shipping channel. Rescuers reported the incident on February 25 at 22:00.

According to the agency, the Iranian ship “Nazmehr” received a hole during grounding in the Volga-Caspian sea shipping channel.

“At 22:00 on February 25, a message was received that two motor ships ran aground on 170 km of the marine part of the Volga-Caspian sea shipping channel,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

The first of them, the Iranian ship “Nazmehr”, has on board a cargo – salt of 1.5 thousand tons and six trucks. Motor ship “Tiam” without cargo,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

There are 12 crew members on board the first vessel, none of them were injured. Supply of food and water for 10 days. The ship’s hull is damaged, the size of the breakdown is 50 × 50, there is no pollution of the water area. There is no risk of flooding.

There are 14 crew members on the Thiam ship, none of them were injured. There is a supply of water and food for 10 days. There is no damage to the ship’s hull and no pollution of the water area. The incident did not disturb the water regime. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that interaction with the MRCC and the Olya seaport has been organized.

The head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, informed on his Telegram channel that a decommissioned small anti-submarine ship caught fire in Streletskaya Bay. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.