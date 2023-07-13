Two smugglers arrested with one quintal of Ganja in Satbarwa, Palamu, NCB takes action

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: In Palamu district on Thursday, the team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided and recovered one quintal of ganja. Along with this, two ganja smugglers have also been arrested. After the success of the first raid, planning for more raids is going on in Palamu itself. It is expected that the NCB team will make some big disclosure in Palamu.

Ganja was being smuggled to Bihar via Palamu

NCB had received information that hemp and other drugs were being supplied to Bihar via Palamu. Based on this information, the NCB team reached Palamu on Thursday. The information was confirmed before reaching Palamu. After reaching Palamu, the NCB team started the raid with the help of the local Satbarwa police station.

This is how ganja worth lakhs of rupees was found

The NCB team coordinated with the local police and formed a team. This team worked together and nabbed two people involved in ganja smuggling. Along with this, one quintal of ganja was also seized. It has been told that the team of NCB and police first ambushed at Dubiyakhar turn. When a vehicle from Ranchi reached the turning point, it was stopped and checked. In this, the team got hemp worth lakhs of rupees.

two people arrested

Two people present in the vehicle were arrested by the team. One was the driver of the car, while the other was sitting in the car. The second person is a resident of Bihar. After being caught, both accepted their involvement in drug trafficking in front of NCB. According to sources, both have done smuggling work earlier also. This vehicle has already been used for the same purpose.

Smuggling network is interstate

According to the information, the interstate gang is involved in drug trafficking. NCB also suspects that its wires may be connected to Nepal as well. This point is also being inquired into. It is said to have many centers in many big cities of Jharkhand as well.

Inquiry done in Satbarwa police station

The NCB team interrogated both the smugglers caught at Satbarwa police station in Palamu. Both have revealed many secrets to the officials, on the basis of which preparations are on for further action. At present, no official information has been issued by NCB.

