Two smugglers from Sahibganj arrested with drugs worth five crores in Murshidabad, West Bengal

West Bengal News: On the basis of secret information, the team of Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has arrested two drug suppliers from Murshidabad with drugs worth five crore rupees. The names of the arrested accused have been mentioned as Gaur Sarkar (35 years) and Golam Sheikh (60 years). Both are residents of Barhet Bazar, Sahibganj, Jharkhand. Four kg 800 grams of morphine drugs have been seized from them. Its value in the market has been said to be more than five crore rupees.

how was the arrest

According to STF sources, they had received secret information that drugs would be supplied on a large scale near Murshidabad bus stand. After this information, the team of Bengal STF along with the police of the local police station was keeping an eye on all the activities there. He suspected the activities of two people on Tuesday night. After holding both of them and questioning them strictly, they tried to run away. Meanwhile, on checking the goods with him, 4 kg 800 grams of very high quality morphine drugs were found from the bag.

STF is investigating

Both the accused could not give any precise answer to the police about this. After which he was arrested. In preliminary inquiry, both told that they were returning to Jharkhand after taking drugs from a drugs supplier in Murshidabad. Before this both were arrested. STF officials say that since when both have been doing this business. Apart from knowing the answer to this, from whom these people had bought the drugs, they are now being searched.