Two special camps will be organized for Indian goalkeepers

New Delhi, 9 July (Hindustan Times). Renowned hockey goalkeeping coach from the Netherlands, Dennis Van de Pol, is all set to organize two special camps for the goalkeepers of the Indian men’s hockey team. Hockey India gave this information on Sunday.

Hockey India informed that Dennis van de Pol’s first camp with the Indian team will begin on July 13 and conclude on July 19. After this, Dennis will return to India for another training camp from 07 September to 14 September before the Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian men’s hockey team will participate in special sessions during a week-long camp at the SAI Center in Bengaluru, which will be supervised by Indian team head coach Craig Fulton. The camp will include PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan Malik.

In a statement issued by Hockey India, Dennis Van de Pol said, “I am looking forward to joining the Indian men’s hockey team for the camp. India is a great team and it is always very exciting to work with this team. We’ve had some great seasons together already and I can’t wait for the upcoming camp to start.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said that it is a pleasure to have Dennis van de Pol working with the Indian men’s hockey team in the training camp. This is a very important period of the year. This will help the team to hone their skills. I am sure the camp will be very useful for the Indian men’s hockey team.

The camp is part of the Indian men’s hockey team’s preparations for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Apart from this, before the Asian Games 2023, the Indian team will participate in the 100th anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International tournament, which will be played from 25 to 30 July. This will be followed by the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai in August.