Two special trains will run from Patna to Anand Vihar, extended duration of 9 pairs of special trains including Patna-Secunderabad

Indian Railways: In view of the rush and convenience of the passengers during the summer holidays, several summer special trains are being run by the Railways. On the demand of passengers, Railways has decided to extend their operational period. This information was given by Chief Public Relations Officer of Poomre, Virendra Kumar. Along with this, it has been decided to run two pairs of special trains from Patna to Anand Vihar from Thursday.

Two special trains will run from Patna to Anand Vihar

01683 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Special train will depart from Patna at 17:45 hrs on 22 June and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 0:40 hrs. Similarly, train number 04489 Patna-Anand Vihar unreserved superfast special train will depart from Patna at 09:45 on June 22 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 03.50.

Danapur-Anand Vihar Jansadharan Express canceled

The operation of train number 13258 Anand Vihar-Danapur Jansadharan Express was canceled on Wednesday. Railway has taken this decision due to train delay. On the other hand, it has been decided to open 04489 Patna-Anand Vihar Special running on the route of 13257 Danapur-Anand Vihar Jansadharan Express at 14:45 at the rescheduled time instead of 9:45.

Extension of duration of these trains

03253 Patna-Secunderabad Special Train: Its operations have been increased to 18 rounds. It will run every Monday and Wednesday from July 3 to August 30.

07255/56 Hyderabad/Secunderabad-Patna Special Train: Increasing their operations to 18 trips, it has been decided to run them from July 5 to September 1. It will run every Wednesday/Friday.

03215/03216 Patna-Thave-Patna Special Train: It will run daily from July 1 to September 30.

03230 Patna-Puri Special Train : It has been decided to increase its operations by nine rounds from July 6 to August 31.

03229 Puri-Patna Special Train : Increasing its operations by nine rounds, it has been decided to run it from July 7 to September 1.

03225 Danapur-Secunderabad Special Train: Now it will run every Thursday from July 6 to August 10.

03226 Secunderabad-Danapur Special Train: Now it will run every Sunday from July 9 to August 13.

02024/02023 Patna-Howrah-Patna Special Train: Now these trains will run every Sunday from July 2 to September 24.

05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Special Train: Now it has been decided to run it from July 7 to September 29. It will run every Friday.

05216 Yesvantpur-Barauni Special Train: Now it has been decided to run it from July 4 to August 15. It will run every Tuesday.

04490 Anand Vihar-Patna Unreserved Special Train : It will also run from Patna on 22nd June.

01683 Patna-Anand Vihar Special Train: Will run from Patna till 22 June.