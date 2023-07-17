Two terrorists trying to infiltrate near Poonch Line of Control recovered arms and ammunition

Jammu, 17 July (HS). Two terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border have been killed by security forces near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu division. Security forces have recovered arms, ammunition and other suspicious items from the spot.

A major infiltration bid was foiled late on Sunday night in Krishna Ghati sector of district Poonch in a joint operation by alert jawans of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu-based Defense Spokesperson Lt. Col. Sunil Bartwal said.

He said that suspicious movement of terrorists was noticed near the Poonch river, who were moving towards the Indian side from across the Line of Control. The spokesman said that alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have established a multi-layered anti-infiltration position to prevent any escape of terrorists.

He said contact was established with the terrorists in the early hours of the morning, following which heavy firing took place from both sides. Amidst the exchange of fire, the security forces killed two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate. He said that one terrorist fell on the spot while the other terrorist was seen falling into the Poonch river.

Lt Col Bartwal said that in a massive search operation conducted after this action, the body of a terrorist has been recovered from the spot. An AK-74 rifle with magazine, eleven rounds and other stores for sustenance were recovered from the spot, he added. He further said that a major infiltration attempt was foiled by the prompt action of the alert jawans of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The PRO said that the security forces remain alert along the LoC and are fully prepared to foil such attempts in future also.