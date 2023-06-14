Two types of seats will be available in Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat train, these facilities will be there, including fare-route, know everything here

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Train The trial has been successfully completed. The train reached Ranchi station 23 minutes before its scheduled time. The train is to be inaugurated this month. However, its date has not been announced. The railway official told that two types of seats will be available for the passengers in the train, economy class and chair car. The economy class fare will be Rs 1760 and the chair car fare will be Rs 890. Catering charge has not been added to this.

Travel will be comfortable and exciting, these facilities will be there

It is known that passengers will enjoy a comfortable and exciting journey in the Vande Bharat train. There are total 78 seats in one bogie of the train. There will be three seats on one side and two on the other side. There is facility to keep food, drink and mobile with every seat. There is a facility of foot stand under each seat. Apart from this, the train has on-board Wi-Fi, GPS based passenger information system, vacuum toilet, LED light, charging point under each seat, water bottle stand, hand dryer in toilet, hot case, hot water dispenser. Machine, reading light under every seat, CCTV, in the display board, passengers will get the facility of train speed, where the train has reached, in what time the train will reach etc.

Vande Bharat train will stop at these 6 stations between Patna and Ranchi

According to the time table of the trial issued by the Railways, the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train will open from Patna Junction at 6.55 am and reach Gaya at 8.20 am. In Gaya, it stopped for about ten minutes. Starting from Gaya at 8.30 am, this train will reach Barkakana by 11.30 am. At the same time, this train will reach Ranchi at 1 pm. This train will stop at 6 stations between Patna and Ranchi. After leaving Patna, this train will reach the capital Ranchi via Jehanabagh, Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh, Mesra. In return, it will open from Ranchi at 2.20 pm and reach Patna at 8.25 pm.

Like an aircraft, the speed of Vande Bharat is increased by notch, know what is the specialty