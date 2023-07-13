Two-way bombardment for seat in induction meet in Patna College, one student injured in firing

Patna. On Thursday, there was fierce ruckus between the students of Iqbal and Jackson hostels for a seat in the induction meet at Patna College of Patna University. The students of Iqbal Hostel first fought with the students of Jackson Hostel. The students of his Iqbal Hostel called their friends. Then there was firing and bombing from both sides. In the campus of Patna College, there was a stampede due to the rapid bombardment and the crackle of bullets. A student got injured in this. He has been admitted to PMCH. His condition is critical. After the incident, there was a stir in the Patna College campus. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and with the help of the students got the injured admitted in the PMCM. In view of the nuisance, the class was suspended from the Patna College Management. Induction meat has also been ended in the middle. Here, the police is investigating the matter. At present, there is a situation of tension in the college.

a student of jackson hostel was shot

In relation to the incident, it is told that the induction meet was going on in the college. Meanwhile, students of two hostels of Patna College campus clashed with each other for sitting in the class. Soon a fight started between the two. Shortly the students of both the hostels gathered in the college campus. There was bombardment from both sides. Suddenly the students of a hostel opened fire. In this, a student of Jackson Hostel got shot. The bullet went out touching the other student. The injured was immediately admitted to PMCH. His condition is said to be serious. Here, the entire matter is being investigated by the college administration. The police, which reached the college campus after getting information about the clash, are also looking for the accused students. So far no arrest has been reported.

There was a dispute a day before

Violent clashes between students in Patna College is not a new phenomenon. Everyday there are bloody clashes in the campus. A day earlier on Wednesday, there was a dispute between two hostel boys while playing in the college ground. There was fighting from both the sides. On this matter, on Thursday, the students of both the hostels clashed with each other. Several rounds of firing with sticks and sticks and about half a dozen bombs went off from both sides. Many students, including students of Jackson Hostel, have been injured in the incident, where the injured students are being treated at PMCH. Students say that students are in danger of taking classes from outside in the college campus. Such incidents keep happening in Patna College. Police should take this matter seriously and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Police engaged in investigation

Because of the day-to-day clashes between students, TOP police station has also been built in the campus of Patna College, yet such incidents do not stop here. The team of Pirbahor police station, which reached the spot on the information of the incident, is engaged in scanning the CCTV footage. All the students involved in the incident are being identified. Along with this, talks are being held with the college administration. The college administration is also considering to vacate the hostel. Although it has not been officially confirmed. However, the matter of arrest of any student has not yet come to the fore.

Violent clashes took place in January as well

Patna University has been becoming the arena of anti-social elements. Even in January, the campus of Patna College was turning into a war zone for a long time. Earlier, during the foundation day celebrations in Patna College, there was a huge ruckus. There was fierce stone pelting after a fight between two groups of students. Along with this, the news of bombing by the students had also come, but it could not be confirmed. The police of Pirbahore police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The then DSP Ashok Singh, who reached the spot, had told that there was an incident of fighting and stone pelting between two groups of students, although he directly denied the incident of bombing. He said that the police team, which reached the spot immediately after the incident of assault, brought the situation under control and police forces were deployed in the college.