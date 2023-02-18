Two who seized a flower shop in the center of Moscow were charged

Two men who seized a flower shop in the center of the capital were charged. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by the GSU SK in Moscow.

It is noted that the defendants in the case were interrogated, searches were carried out in their places of residence.

“In the near future, forensic psychological, psychiatric, medical, fingerprint, ballistic and genetic examinations will be appointed by the capital’s investigators,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

The investigation is petitioning the Presnensky District Court to elect the defendant a measure of restraint related to deprivation of liberty.

On February 17, in Moscow, on Taganskaya Street, two men took hostage two women in a flower shop. The attack was carried out by 45-year-old Aleksey G. and 42-year-old Andrey S., who drove up to the store in their car and were about to rob the establishment.

The store security guard quickly called the police squad, after which special forces officers arrived at the scene and detained the criminals. During the release of the hostages, one of the policemen was wounded.

The news is being supplemented