Two women clashed over dog in Noida, video went viral, watch here

A dispute has come to the fore regarding pet dogs in Noida and Greater Noida. Whose video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video lift, a fight is taking place between a dog owner and the residents of the society. In the video, the woman is seen fighting with two people. Let’s know the whole matter.

what is the whole matter

In fact, a video of Noida’s Sector-137 Logics Blossom Society is becoming increasingly viral on social media. It can be clearly seen in the video that a woman is taking the dog in the lift. The muzzle mask is hanging around the dog’s neck but is not on its mouth. During this, the people who boarded the lift expressed their objection about it. A woman appealed to the dog owner to put a muzzle mask hanging around the dog’s neck before boarding the lift. But he did not put a mask on the dog. While boarding the lift, a man standing with the woman is also seen protesting against the dog owner.

Dog policy is applicable in Noida

Let the Noida authority implement the dog policy. Under this, it is necessary for the dog to wear a mask in the lift. If a dog bites someone, then the owner of the dog will be fined Rs 10,000, along with this, the owner of the dog will also have to bear the cost of the treatment of the injured person. This rule has come into force from 1 March 2023. On the other hand, the police say that the information about this matter has been received through tweet. At present, no complaint has been given from both the sides.

