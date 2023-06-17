Two youths from Bihar arrested from Maharashtra, trying to kidnap girl after friendship with PUBG

Bihar News: Two youths from Darbhanga district of Bihar have been arrested from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Here the Sangamner police has arrested two youths from Bihar. They have tried to kidnap the girl and take her to Bihar with them. He was identified with the girl while playing the PUBG game. There has been a stir in the area after this incident. However, the police has taken immediate action in the matter. The victim had met the accused Akram two years ago through a game.

The accused tried to kidnap the girl

Accused Akram Shaikh and Nematullah came from Bihar to Sangamner city to meet the victim. Also here he booked a room in the hotel. The accused called the victim to meet him in the hotel room. But, the victim refused to go to the hotel room. He did not go to the hotel and met them on the road itself. After this, the accused Akram asked the victim to walk to a deserted place and talk to her. First the victim refused to go to the deserted place. But, later she went with him.

Director Vikram Bhatt praised Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, sang this song of the actress in her voice

The crowd helped the victim girl

The accused talked about marrying the victim. Whereas, the girl refused to marry. After the refusal, the accused started coercing the girl. After this, hearing the screams of the victim, a crowd of people gathered here. People helped the girl. Also handed over the accused to the police. After the complaint of the victim, the police took immediate action. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 and 366. At present, they have been arrested. Soon they will be presented in the court.

Bihar: Mother jumps in front of train with two children in Bettiah, woman killed, children injured(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWynuLfupVw)