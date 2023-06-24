Two youths of Jugsalai arrested for cheating crores, jewelry worth lakhs of rupees including cash recovered from the house

Cyber ​​crime in Jharkhand: Haryana Cyber ​​police station raided Jugsalai on Friday and arrested two youths. Then presented both of them in the court and took them to Haryana. Police told that both are members of thug gang. So far five members have been arrested. According to the police, the gang members used to dupe people by saying that they had gold worth Rs 15 crore in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and would sell it at half the price due to a family dispute. Till now these people have made the people of other cities including Delhi, Haryana and Durgapur of West Bengal their victims and have cheated them of crores of rupees.

On Friday, the Haryana Police, Jugsalai Machli Mohalla resident Mohd. Faheem and Wahid Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Homa Line of Jugsalai, were arrested in the early hours. Police of Haryana Cyber ​​Police Station raided the house of both with the help of Jugsalai Police. One and a half lakh rupees in cash and jewelry worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from his house. During the arrest Mohd. Fahim and Wahid objected. His family members also protested. After this, the police of Cyber ​​police station of Haryana did not listen to them and forcibly took both the accused to Jugsalai police station. Along with this, his car was also seized. After strict questioning of both the accused at Jugsalai police station, the Haryana police got both the accused medically examined at Sadar Hospital and presented them in the court. According to the police, the arrested Mohd. Faheem and Wahid are very clever. Both have executed many scandals. Five members of the gang associated with them have been arrested so far. A youth named Rakib from Jamtara has also been arrested. While two gang members have been arrested from Haryana.

Faheem named himself Rohit Agarwal, Wahid Ahmed Ansari named Ajay Sinha.

The gang members used to stay in hotels in Haryana, Delhi, Durgapur and other cities. Used to trap people. All changed their names and lived in hotels. Mo. Faheem named himself Rohit Agarwal and used to call himself a businessman. Wahid Ahmed Ansari had named himself Ajay Sinha, while Mohd, arrested from Jamtara. Rakib had named himself Manish. Mo. Faheem used to deceive people that his gold worth 15 crores is deposited in the Reserve Bank. Due to a family dispute, he wants to sell it at half the price. To assure the people, the gang members used to show the papers of the Reserve Bank to the people. Meanwhile, the gang member used to reach with money in the bag to buy gold and do business. Although the bundle used to have notes of five hundred or two thousand rupees at the top. While there was plain paper below. So that the person sitting in front can be assured that the business is correct. Similarly, by trapping people in the trap, they used to run away after cheating crores of rupees. Cases have been registered against the gang members in cyber police stations of Delhi, Haryana, Durgapur and other cities.

Bought land, house and car with the money of fraud

Mo, Faheem and Wahid Ahmed Ansari, residents of Jugsalai, have bought land in Seeni, Chakradharpur and Muria of Seraikela with the money of fraud. Bought a house in Moha line in Wahid a month and a half back for Rs 35 lakh. Apart from this, he has made a luxurious bungalow by repairing his old house in Homa Line. Mo. Faheem has also built a luxurious bungalow. Wahid is fond of car. He has four cars, which include Swift Dzire, Innova, Hexa and one other car. Whereas, Faheem has bought a new car for Rs 25 lakh.

