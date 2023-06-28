Type-1 diabetes cases are increasing in young children

In the last two decades, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of diabetes worldwide. Along with lifestyle-based type-2 diabetes, cases of type-1 diabetes in young children have also increased rapidly. According to the report of The International Diabetes Federation, 5 to 10 percent of people suffering from diabetes worldwide are suffering from type-1 diabetes.

Type-1 diabetes or T1D is a life-threatening multi-factorial autoimmune disorder, in which the T-cells present in the beta cells of the pancreas are destroyed. Due to this, insulin is not produced and secreted. This increases the amount of sugar in the blood. According to various researches, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of T1D in the last 25 years. T1D is a genetic problem. Its victims need better management to avoid serious long-term complications, such as heart diseases, kidney problems, stroke and poor vision etc. Since its victims are basically young children, it becomes extremely challenging to manage.

Symptoms may vary

On the basis of various research and research done so far in this direction, it is known that despite having the same genetic background in the case of T1D, its symptoms emerge in different ways at different times in people affected by this disease. Not only this, the reason for their origin and the level of their seriousness also varies.

Dependence on insulin

The root cause of type-1 diabetes is the absence or slow functioning of the beta cells that secrete insulin automatically by the pancreas in our body. Genetics and environmental factors play an important role in the development of this disease, especially in childhood. Prior to the discovery of insulin in the year 1921, most patients with T2D lived only a year or two after being diagnosed with the disease. Currently, the majority of T1D patients are completely dependent on insulin. Apart from this, research is also going on in the field of cell transplantation, genetic modification and stem cell therapy.

better treatment is possible

Sometimes some patients do not show symptoms of this disease for a long time, due to which doctors have difficulty in identifying such people, treating them or reducing the duration of the disease. If it is known in time, then better treatment is possible to a large extent.

The symptoms of type-1 diabetes usually become apparent within the first 5-6 years of birth. Till now we do not know any clear reason for this, but a person can live a normal life by adopting a systematic and disciplined lifestyle including the dose of insulin. Can study and play like a normal child. However, it is a bit difficult in the case of children, but for the time being this is the only solution for their betterment.

Late marriage can also be a major reason for gestational i.e. congenital diabetes (Type-1). Although research is still going on in this direction, it is a proven fact that chromosomal abnormality cases are comparatively more common in many children with late conceiving. Due to late conceiving, the risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and mental abnormality also increases in children.