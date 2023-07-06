U-20 group’s summit on built environment and other issues on 7th and 8th

Ahmedabad, 6 July (Hindustan Times). Under the G-20, a summit on other issues including the built environment of the Urban-20 group will be organized in Ahmedabad on July 7 and 8. In the summit, representatives of 35 cities of India including 57 countries of the world will hold round table meetings on different topics.

Representatives, including mayors, from several countries of the world attending the U-20 summit will participate in discussion sessions on decarbonizing the built environment as well as mainstreaming women, youth and children in urban development over two days. Apart from this, discussions on topics like global urban infrastructure, polluted water and garbage disposal, data work with environment will be organized at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. According to the Mayor of Ahmedabad, on July 7, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor will start the Mayoral Summit.

In addition to consultations among mayors, one of the highlights of the upcoming Mayors’ Summit will be four thematic sessions focused on U-20 priorities. More than 20 mayors from across the world and around 25 mayors from Indian cities will share the dais and share their experiences about their respective city level actions and initiatives. Six white papers focused on six U-20 priorities will also be released by the dignitaries at these sessions. Another special session for mayors will be a roundtable on climate finance led by the U-20 conveners, UCLG and C40, and the cities of Buenos Aires, São Paulo and Ahmedabad.

During the summit, the delegates will be taken on a visit to GIFT City. Apart from this, heritage monuments of the city will be shown through Heritage Walk in Ahmedabad. Along with this, he will also be taken on a tour of Sabarmati Ashram, Sabarmati Riverfront and other places of interest.