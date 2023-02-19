February 19, 2023, 07:00 – BLiTZ – News

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pointed to the fact that the government of the state suspects the Russian Federation of sending combat aircraft to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are a payment for UAVs received from the country.

Each of these powers refuses to recognize such interaction, which, as the US assumes, takes place after the launch of the NWO.

“It’s a two-way street… Russia also supplies military equipment to Iran, including what appears to be sophisticated fighter jets. It seems that this can happen, which will make Iran an even greater threat, ”the CBS television channel quotes the text of his statement. He noted that the American side is contacting other countries to discuss this issue.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that Beijing is also considering the possibility of “lethal” support for the Russian Federation within the framework of the NMD, noting that shells and various military equipment can be transferred.

Recall that the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, pointed to the fact that the Kiev regime will be forced to face more “dark days” in the near future. She shared such information as part of a speech read at the Munich Conference.

She noted that the government of the state has no doubts about this topic, and those powers that are located outside the region will also experience the repercussions of the conflict. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.