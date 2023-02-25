February 25, 2023, 09:24 – BLiTZ – News Russia has radically changed its foreign policy principles. Thus, the US ambassador to Moscow has already felt the consequences, military-political expert Yakov Kedmi said.

According to him, in his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated that he was ready to demonstrate fundamental changes in practice.

The Russian Foreign Ministry to call the American ambassador, who was demarched in connection with the expansion into the Ukrainian conflict and other provocations of the White House. Kedmi is sure that what Putin said is only the beginning.

The expert pointed out that for the first time Russia demanded an explanation about the undermining of the Nord Streams.

“It was separately indicated that American and NATO comrades are engaged in target designation in Ukraine – this is intolerable for the Russian Federation. This testifies to the long-awaited radical changes in foreign policy, and the US ambassador felt it firsthand,” Kedmi said on the air of the “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” program.

He has no doubt that Moscow will no longer leave various Western provocations unanswered.

Formerly former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense Douglas McGregor. said the United States needs to listen to Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the suspension of Russia’s participation in START in order to avoid a global catastrophe. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.