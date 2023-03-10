U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s words about launching a military operation against Iran were misunderstood

March 10 - BLiTZ. During his speech, the head of the United States defense department made statements that the United States and Israel would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. If such risks appear, then a special operation will be immediately applied against Tehran. At the same time, the words of the minister do not say that the NWO has already been planned and may begin in the near future. The head of the US cybersecurity agency called Russia, China, Iran and North Korea the main threats March 10, 2023 at 08:36

At the same time, the Iranian side opposes the intention to create nuclear weapons. Some Western experts agree with this opinion. They argue that there is no evidence that indicates Tehran’s intention to create such weapons.