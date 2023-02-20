U.S. senator compares China’s aid to Russia to buying a ticket to the Titanic

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned China about the consequences of providing “lethal” military aid to Russia, comparing it to buying a ticket to the Titanic. On this topic, he spoke on Sunday, February 19.

The senator noted that the Chinese authorities would act unwisely if they decide to “jump on the train” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, this act would be akin to “buying a ticket to the Titanic after watching a movie about it.”

“Don’t do this,” Graham warned the Chinese leadership in an interview with the TV channel ABC.

He also stressed that this step could affect relations between Beijing and Washington in the most “catastrophic” way. “This will change everything forever,” Graham said.

The day before, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the supply of weapons from China to the Russian Federation for fighting in Ukraine would be a red line for the United States. She said that China had already been told about the consequences of such a move. However, according to her, the US is not going to get ahead of itself and announce its plans.

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States was concerned about possible assistance from China to Russia in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine. On the same day, he warned China of the consequences if it provided material assistance to Russia in a special military operation.

In turn, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), said that China will never accept US pressure and threats against Russian-Chinese relations.

Washington has repeatedly noted that it is concerned about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. So, on December 30, 2022, the State Department stated that the United States is closely monitoring China’s actions and warns of possible consequences as a result of Russia’s assistance in the NWO and assistance in circumventing Western sanctions.

At the same time, on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held video conference talks, during which the Russian head of state called the current relations between Russia and China the best in history. He noted that Russia and China adequately withstand all tests, are a model for powers in the 21st century.