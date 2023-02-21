February 22, 2023, 01:54 – BLiTZ – News

As part of the military assistance package, information about which appeared in December last year, the leadership of the United States sent the Kiev regime not simple JDAM aerial bombs, but a modification with an increased range of up to 72 kilometers when dropped from a height of 14 kilometers JDAM-ER (Extended Range) . This information was shared by Bloomberg, citing a source in the defense industry.

It is emphasized that the JDAM-ER is an upgrade kit for an aerial bomb with a correction module, as well as wings that open in flight, which provide the bomb with the ability to glide to its own target for a considerable distance.

The presence of such projectiles in the arsenal of the Ukrainian troops will greatly expand their capabilities, and will also help to carry out high-precision strikes with aerial bombs on equipment, positions and headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces at a distance previously inaccessible to bombers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that during his Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3), as well as readiness to conduct nuclear tests in response to such actions by the United States.

Many foreign social media users have endorsed Putin’s statements as rational and condemned US foreign policy forcing Russia to make such decisions. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.