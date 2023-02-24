February 24, 2023, 04:00 – BLiTZ – News

The government of the United States of America plans to make an announcement on February 24, within which information will be disseminated about the approval of the next support package for the Kyiv regime. Television channel CNN notes that its total cost will reach two billion dollars.

“The[U.S. President Joe]Biden administration is expected to announce another $2 billion for the Ukraine Defense Support Initiative,” read the broadcast statement. The journalists refer to an anonymous employee of the state administration.

Special attention is paid to the fact that these deliveries will not be based on the transfer of equipment and weapons stored by the country’s defense department. For the sake of supplying the Nazis, the American side plans to turn directly to the enterprises involved in the creation of these things.

Journalists note that the implementation of such deliveries will be carried out for an extremely long time. It is assumed that such actions indicate the desire of Washington to continue to sponsor the Kiev regime.

Recall that the head of the press service of the Administration of the United States of America, Karine Jean-Pierre, shared information that the head of state, Joseph Biden, plans to make an announcement about the next sanctions measures aimed at the Russian Federation on Friday.

From the information provided to her, it follows that the politician will make a speech on this topic as part of a meeting held via video link with other G7 powers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.