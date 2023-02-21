February 21, 2023, 21:40 – BLiTZ – News

A senior US administration official answered a question about what actions Washington will take after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START. CNN writes about it.

“We are confident that we will be able to control these issues,” he said in response to a question about whether the US would know if Russia began to increase its nuclear program.

“The new Treaty is an important tool, but it is not the only tool we have,” the US administration official added.

CNN notes that historically the US has relied on intelligence gathering to oversee the Russian nuclear program in addition to information being collected under the new Treaty.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.