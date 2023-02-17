HomeNewsU.S. to donate 20...

U.S. to donate 20 HIMARS systems and equipment worth $670 million to the Netherlands

By News Desk
The United States will supply the Netherlands with 20 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and related equipment worth about $670 million. This was announced on February 16 reported Defense Cooperation Agency of the Pentagon.

The State Department has approved a possible $670 million overseas arms sale to the Dutch government of HIMARS systems and related equipment.

It is noted that the Netherlands has requested 20 HIMARS units, 39 GMLRS units, trucks, armored vehicles and other equipment.

However, the Pentagon document emphasizes that the proposed sale will not change the basic military balance in the region. The Netherlands intends to use the MLRS to “modernize its armed forces and expand its capabilities to strengthen the defense of its homeland and contain regional threats.”

Earlier, on January 6, the US State Department approved the supply of AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles and AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) guided bombs to Finland, as well as related equipment for a total of $323.3 million.

Reuters, citing the Pentagon, reported on December 7 that the United States approved a possible sale of Abrams tanks and related equipment to Poland in the amount of $3.75 billion.

Prior to that, on November 9, the US State Department approved a possible deal with Lithuania for the sale of eight HIMARS MLRS. It is emphasized that the receipt by Vilnius of new models of military equipment will not change the balance of power in the Baltics, but will allow Lithuania to strengthen its potential and make it possible to cooperate with the American army in the future.

