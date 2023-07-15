UAE is India’s third largest trading partner, PM Modi’s visit will be special in many ways

Prime Minister Modi Will reach UAE after a while from now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for UAE on Saturday after completing his two-day visit to France. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi bids farewell to France after a successful visit. This visit has started a new chapter in Indo-French relations. The Prime Minister has now left for Abu Dhabi by plane for the next phase of the journey.

Many issues will be discussed

During his visit to the UAE, Modi is likely to hold talks with the top leadership, especially on energy, food security and defense sectors. During this, both the strategic partner countries will review the progress made on a historic trade agreement. Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Strategic partnership between the two countries will be discussed

There will be a discussion on the strategic partnership between the two countries. India and UAE have been discussing for a long time the agreement to leave the dollar and do business in dirham and rupee. In such a situation, PM Modi’s visit to UAE is very important. UAE is India’s fourth largest oil supplier UAE is India’s third largest trading partner. There is a business of more than 6 lakh crore rupees between the two countries. In this, UAE has imported Rs 2 lakh crore from India. India has a financial deficit with UAE. That is, India imports more from UAE and exports less. India has imported 4 lakh crore rupees from UAE in the financial year 2022-23. India had also signed a trade pact with UAE. India’s major exports to the UAE include petroleum products, metals, stones, gems and jewellery, minerals, food items such as cereals, sugar, fruits and vegetables, tea, meat and seafood, textiles, engineering machinery products and chemicals.

UAE’s attitude towards Pakistan is soft

UAE is one of those Arab countries which are close to Pakistan. Their friendship can also be gauged from this fact. The UAE has helped Pakistan, which is facing financial crisis, with US $ 1 billion to increase its reserves. This is not the first time, even before this UAE has helped Pakistan by giving loans. However, despite having good relations with Pakistan, UAE refrains from making any statement against India regarding Kashmir.

UAE called Article 370 an internal issue of India

In 2019, when India abolished Article 370 giving special status to Kashmir, the UAE called it an internal issue of India. While Pakistan was expecting a strong reaction from Arab countries on this action of India. On 14 February 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in a suicide terrorist attack in Pulwama, Kashmir. On 26 February 2019, the Indian Air Force conducts a surgical strike in Balakot, Pakistan. In this, it is claimed that many terrorists have been killed. On 5 August 2019, the Government of India abolishes Article 370, abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and declares it a Union Territory. These were the three such incidents that happened in 2019, due to which the relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated. At that time Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said that until Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir, there will be no talks with India. Here, India also said that until action is taken against the terrorists, there is no question of talks.

The proximity of UAE and Pakistan was seen on many issues

Only after 2 years, on 25 February 2021, ceasefire is announced on the border between India and Pakistan. It is said that this agreement has been reached after DGMO level talks between the two countries. At that time, Bloomberg claimed in his report that the United Arab Emirates ie UAE had secretly hosted talks between the officials of India and Pakistan for the ceasefire. In this report, it was said that UAE was the second country after America, which welcomed the decision of ceasefire. Not only this, on the second day of the announcement of this agreement i.e. on February 26, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan suddenly comes on a one-day visit to Delhi. It was told in the report that this visit was to further the relations between the two countries. The report explained how in November 2020, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his two-day visit to Abu Dhabi. After this, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also meets him this month.

