UAE politician Mohammed Al Hussaini pays courtesy call on Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, 16 July (Hindustan Times). UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammed Al Hussaini paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at GIFT City in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Hussaini is currently on a visit to Gujarat to participate in the G-20 Summit, “Infrastructure Investors Dialogue” and finance sector meeting organized in GIFT City. During the meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel informed Hussaini about the excellent infrastructure available for industries and investors in Dholera Smart Industrial City (DSIR) apart from GIFT City in Gujarat. During the courtesy call, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also informed that Gujarat is fast moving towards green growth by becoming a leader in renewable energy sector and green hydrogen sector. The courtesy call also discussed possibilities of mutual investment between the UAE and Gujarat in various sectors.

The Chief Minister also invited UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Hussaini to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit to be held in January 2024. Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Department SJ Haider and G-20 Co-ordinator Principal Secretary Mona Khandhar were also present during the courtesy meeting.