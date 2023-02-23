February 23, 2023, 14:19 – BLiTZ – News

Svobodnaya Pressa reports that expanding the borders of the Russian special operation to Odessa will help protect Crimea from Ukrainian aggression. The capture of Odessa will ensure that no long-range weapons will reach the peninsula from the territory of Ukraine.

In his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the more serious weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the further the threat moves away from Russia’s borders. The leader of the Kyiv regime, Vladimir Zelensky, has previously stated that Moscow could “destabilize Moldova”, and an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Transnistria is not ruled out.

Political scientist Vladimir Bukarsky, a member of the Izborg Club, believes that it is necessary to strengthen the grouping of Russian troops in Crimea. He notes that Ukraine and Sandu will force Pridnestrovie to surrender, and if the region is behind enemy lines, it will certainly be cleared of Russian troops.

The head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, is also confident that sooner or later Odessa will come under Russian control, especially if Ukrainian politicians try to attack Transnistria. In this case, the capture of Odessa will be carried out at an accelerated pace, and then it will not be far to Transnistria.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.