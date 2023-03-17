UAV shot down in Saki region of Crimea

The Russian Air Defense Forces (PVO) destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Saki region in western Crimea. This was announced on March 16 by the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, on the air of the Soloviev Live program.

“Just a few hours ago, a drone was shot down in our Saki district,” he said.

In the Telegram channel, Aksyonov also noted that the situation on the peninsula is under control, the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation are reliably protecting the region. According to him, this once again proves the fact that the inhabitants of Crimea made the right choice in 2014.

Earlier that day, in an interview with Izvestia, Aksyonov said that work on creating a defensive line in Crimea was going according to plan with the participation of a large number of equipment and people.

Prior to this, on March 2, military expert Vasily Dandykin, in an interview with Izvestia, indicated that the Crimean peninsula is subjected to constant attacks by Ukrainian drones, as it occupies a strategic position that allows it to control the entire Black Sea, and is also a symbol of the Russian spring. According to the expert, Crimea is of great military importance not only for Ukraine.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum held after the coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers the peninsula its territory.