Uber ties up with GeM Portal to provide taxi service to government offices, agencies, PSUs

GeM Portal News: App-based cab service provider company Uber has partnered with the Government e-Marketplace i.e. GeM Portal. Under this, soon employees of ministries, government departments, agencies and public sector units will be able to book taxis from Uber for official purposes.

An official said, it will be like a corporate service in a way. Right now we have started this service as a trial and gradually it will be available to all Ministries, Government Departments, Agencies and PSU employees. We are planning to increase it in a phased manner. The company will provide the service at a fixed rate and no additional charges will be payable for cancellation of the booking.

The GeM portal was launched by the commerce ministry in 2016 to facilitate procurement of goods and services by employees of central ministries and departments. The demand for taxis is increasing in government departments and all departments spend heavily on this item but now by using this service they will be able to save a lot. Cab and taxi service is the second largest category in terms of highest demand on the portal.