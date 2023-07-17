UCC does not threaten any religion, traditions will remain safe from birth to death: Indresh Kumar

Coimbatore, July 17 (HS) Indresh Kumar, the chief patron of the Muslim National Forum, is on a trip to Tamil Nadu these days. They are continuously holding meetings and dialogues to clear the confusion being spread about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) among the Muslim communities there. In one such meeting in Coimbatore, he said that one country, one flag, one citizenship, one constitution does not harm anyone. He said that whatever diversity there is in India, be it religious, caste or cultural, all of them are completely safe and the implementation of Uniform Civil Code will make any difference to them.

Explaining to the people, Indresh Kumar said that due to the implementation of UCC, there will be no harm or loss to any tradition of birth, life, burning or marriage of all religions. Just as the religion which follows its traditions, will follow them in the future as well. It is utter nonsense that people of every religion will be cremated and not buried. He also made it clear that where Nikah takes place, the tradition of Nikah will remain and where there is a tradition of taking seven rounds, it will remain in its place. There will be no change in these from the Common Civil Code.

A large number of Muslim women and men were present at the stage from where Indresh Kumar addressed the people. The Muslim women, men and other intellectuals of the society present there took a pledge by raising their hands that they all are in favor of bringing the UCC law while welcoming the steps of the Government and the Law Commission. The meeting was presided over by Indresh Kumar, the chief patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. Many dignitaries including National Convenor Virag Pachpor, Shahid Akhtar, Girish Juyal were present with him.

p style=”text-align: justify;”>In fact, there has been a struggle going on for months between many organizations, institutions, parties, leaders and communities regarding suggestions, opposition and support regarding UCC. Everyone is trying to oppose and support in their own way. Many organizations like Jamiat Ulema Hind are opposing it by collecting support through “QR” code, while the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which claims to be the only nationalist Muslim organization in the country, is openly supporting it as well as running a public awareness campaign. Along with this, support in lakhs is also being mobilized till the Law Commission. The Muslim National Forum has also released its “QR” code in support of the law.

The National Convenor of the Manch, Shahid Akhtar said that the Muslim National Forum is conducting a massive awareness campaign in favor of the UCC. This campaign has been going on for the last few years and if seen, till now more than 10,000 small and big programs have been organized across the country. The platform is playing an important role in clearing the confusion of the people.

Shahid Saeed, media in-charge of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said that there should be a call from all sides to live together for the unity and integrity of the country. The Muslim National Forum has fully supported the demand for one country, one law and in this regard, the Forum believes that the Muslims of the country should beware of the parties which are inciting Muslims.