UCC: ‘Googly’ to divert attention from public issues, Sachin Pilot targets BJP

Senior Congress leaders amid debate over Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country Sachin Pilot Has said that talking on this without any concrete proposal is like ‘shooting arrows in the air’ and the government has put this ‘googly’ to divert attention from the issues related to the public. Pilot also alleged in an interview to ‘PTI-Bhasha’ that the government has not yet come out with any proposal or blueprint regarding UCC, but it is using it as a political tool.

Congress’s stand on the debate on UCC

Asked about the debate on UCC and Congress’s stand on it, he said, “What is Uniform Civil Code, whether any bill has come, whether any proposal has come, whether any blueprint has been prepared, I don’t know.” . Different people, different parties, different religious leaders are giving their opinion in the name of UCC.

What is the definition of UCC – Sachin Pilot

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan asked, “What is the proposal of the government, what is the standing committee of the parliament saying, has there been any bill in the parliament, what is the definition of UCC?” Pilot said that talking about UCC without any concrete proposal is like ‘shooting arrows in the air’. The Congress leader said, “They (the government) have put a googly, now keep discussing it, keep arguing. No one knows anything about any proposal. Pilot alleged that the central government deliberately works to divert attention, so that inflation and other issues related to the public are not discussed.

Law Commission has sought public opinion on UCC- UCC

He said, “I understand that if any underprivileged, be it a man or a woman, is to be given rights or dignity, property rights, empowerment, then who can object, but it There is no blueprint at all, only political tools have been used. The UCC is meant to enforce uniform law on marriage, divorce and succession. When implemented, it will apply to all the citizens of the country. The law shall not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste, community or local customs. The Law Commission has sought public opinion on the UCC.

